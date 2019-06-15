Akshay urges fans not to start 'negative trends' online

Kumar has urged his fans not to indulge in any negative practice on regarding his upcoming film "Sooryavanshi".

A few days ago, the release date of directorial "Sooryavanshi", featuring Kumar, was advanced to March 27, 2020, to avoid clash with Salman Khan's "Inshallah" at the box office.

The change in the release date did not go down well with a section of users as they started using hashtags like "boycott 'Sooryvanshi'" on The film was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020.

Responding to such "negative trends", took to on Friday and wrote: "Since the past few days I have noticed certain negative trends being done by people dearest to me... You guys. I can see and understand your angst, all I can do is request you all with folded hands not to start/participate in such trends."

Akshay even appealed to netizens to maintain a positive outlook towards the film.

"I took up 'Sooryavanshi' with a very positive outlook, let's continue making and realising it in the same way," he added.

"Sooryavanshi" is the fourth film of Rohit's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film "Simmba".

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, and

--IANS

sim/rb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)