I always enjoy doing my own stunts in films: Akshay

Kumar, known for doing his own stunts, says shooting bike stunts on the streets of for "Sooryavanshi" was extra special.

"I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films," said in a statement.

"Doing these bike stunts on the streets of was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in to deliver Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food," he said.

The place holds a special place in his heart since he has worked there for many years before he started his acting career.

Reliance Entertainment is presenting the film, which is backed by Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good

plays the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an in a cameo role performed by the "Kesari" star in "Simmba".

will be seen as Akshay's love interest in "Sooryavanshi". The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, and will see essay role of Akshay's mother.

--IANS

sug/rb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)