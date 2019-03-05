Akshay Kumar joins Rohit Shetty's police universe with 'Sooryavanshi'

Bollywood's action star will star in and as "Sooryavanshi", directed by The film, presented by Reliance Entertainment, will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

"From universe, get ready for the fire-packed 'Sooryavanshi', releasing on Eid 2020," Akshay tweeted on Tuesday.

The film, backed by Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shetty.

Akshay has assured his fans that the movie, which will go on the floors in May, will be "action-packed, masala intact".

Its first look showcases Akshay dressed as a with a pistol in one hand.

"A bullet for a bullet," reads the tagline of the movie, which will take the universe of Shetty's "Singham" and "Simmba" forward.

