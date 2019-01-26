Alcott wins 5th consecutive Australian Open quad wheelchair singles title

on Saturday defeated of the to win the quad wheelchair singles title of for the fifth straight year.

The 28-year-old world No.1 beat his long-time rival and No.2 seed 6-4 7-6(2) to pocket the singles final on in It was also the local hero's seventh major title, reports news.

Alcott took the title after bringing in championship points with a whipping backhand passing shot after Wagner's return error in front of 4,000-strong crowd of home fans.

"Today is a really special day," Alcott said, wiping away tears from his eyes.

"I remember as a 14-year-old lying in bed and all I wanted to do was make it in the mainstream in some way. I wanted to show that people with disability can be elite at what they do. I wanted to show them that they could be normal people, get a job, work, have fun, have a partner, do all the things everyone takes for granted," said the icon who is also a gold medallist in and

--IANS

kk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)