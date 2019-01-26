JUST IN
Alcott wins 5th consecutive Australian Open quad wheelchair singles title

IANS  |  Melbourne 

Dylan Alcott on Saturday defeated David Wagner of the United States to win the quad wheelchair singles title of Australian Open for the fifth straight year.

The 28-year-old world No.1 beat his long-time rival and No.2 seed David Wagner 6-4 7-6(2) to pocket the singles final on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. It was also the local hero's seventh major title, reports Efe news.

Alcott took the title after bringing in championship points with a whipping backhand passing shot after Wagner's return error in front of 4,000-strong crowd of home fans.

"Today is a really special day," Alcott said, wiping away tears from his eyes.

"I remember as a 14-year-old lying in bed and all I wanted to do was make it in the mainstream in some way. I wanted to show that people with disability can be elite at what they do. I wanted to show them that they could be normal people, get a job, work, have fun, have a partner, do all the things everyone takes for granted," said the icon who is also a Paralympic gold medallist in tennis and basketball.

