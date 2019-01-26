Alcott wins 5th consecutive Australian Open quad wheelchair singles title

-
ALSO READ
Murray bows out of his last Australian Open after tough battle
Nadal enters 5th Australian Open final
Nadal holds off Tiafoe challenge to seal semi-final berth at Australian Open
Tsitsipas stuns champion Federer, advances to Australian Open quarters
Serena to 'keep soldiering on' in search of 24th Slam
-
Dylan Alcott on Saturday defeated David Wagner of the United States to win the quad wheelchair singles title of Australian Open for the fifth straight year.
The 28-year-old world No.1 beat his long-time rival and No.2 seed David Wagner 6-4 7-6(2) to pocket the singles final on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. It was also the local hero's seventh major title, reports Efe news.
Alcott took the title after bringing in championship points with a whipping backhand passing shot after Wagner's return error in front of 4,000-strong crowd of home fans.
"Today is a really special day," Alcott said, wiping away tears from his eyes.
"I remember as a 14-year-old lying in bed and all I wanted to do was make it in the mainstream in some way. I wanted to show that people with disability can be elite at what they do. I wanted to show them that they could be normal people, get a job, work, have fun, have a partner, do all the things everyone takes for granted," said the icon who is also a Paralympic gold medallist in tennis and basketball.
--IANS
kk/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU