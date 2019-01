Indian star Nehwal defeated He Bingjiao of in a hard-fought encounter to enter the women's singles final at the Masters tournament here on Saturday.

had to fight hard before overturning an early deficit to win 18-21, 21-12, 21-18 in a tough 58-minute battle.

--IANS

ajb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)