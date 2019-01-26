2nd ODI: India hammer NZ by 90 runs, go 2-0 up

Maintaining their winning streak, a dominant outclassed by 90 runs in the second match of the five-game at the Bay Oval here on Saturday to go 2-0 up in the series.

After the Indian openers -- (87) and Shikhar Dhawan (66) handed a solid start to the visiting side, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (4/45) starred with the leather to help register a thumping win.

Chasing a challenging 325 for victory, the hosts suffered another batting collapse as most of their batsmen succumbed before a clinical Indian attack. The Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals, denying the Kiwi batsmen to build any big partnership.

all-rounder chipped in valuable 57 runs down the order however, it wasn't enough to help the Kiwis cross the line.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar came with an early breakthrough, dismissing Kiwi opener (15) cheaply before packed back hosts' (20) with New Zealand's scorecard reading 51/2 in the eighth over.

With the addition of 33 runs in the Kiwi scorecard, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also joined the party, sending back a good looking (31). Just when the hosts touched the three-digit mark, Kedhar Jadav worsened New Zealand's situation after dismissing (22), who was stumped by Mahendra Singh

(34) then tried to rescue his side but became Kuldeep's victim in the 25th over. The chinaman then struck thrice in quick succession, sending back (3), (28) and Ish Sodhi, who failed to open his account, with at 166/8.

Bracewell restored some respectablity for the hosts, smashing a 46-ball 57 to take past the 200-run mark. The all-rounder's firework was decoarted with five boundaries and three hits into the stands.

Bhuvneshwar finally applied brakes on Bracewell's innings as the batsman, while trying to clear the fence, handed an easy catch to Dhawan at long-on.

Chahal put the final nail in the coffin, dismissing Lockie Ferguson (12) as registered a thumping 90-run win.

Earlier, a brilliant batting display helped India put a challenging 324/4 against the Kiwis. Opener Rohit and Dhawan were the top contributors with individual scores of 87 and 66 respectively.

Opting to bat, India were off to a perfect start, thanks to the openers, who forged a crucial 154 runs for the first wicket before Kiwi pacer gave some relief to his side, dismissing Dhawan in the 26th over.

Ferguson struck soon, packing back a well-settled Rohit with India's scorecard reading 172/2.

Virat Kohli (43) and Ambati Rayudu (47) were then involved in a 64-run partnership for the third wicket. Boult gave the visitors a major blow as a thick edge off Kohli was caught at fine-led by Sodhi.

Rayudu was then joined by (48 not out) as the two steadily lifted India near the 300-run mark before the former fell to Ferguson in the 46th over.

and Kedar Jadhav's (22 not out off 10 balls) fireworks then accelerated the run-rate, taking India to a good total of 324/4 in the allotted 50 overs.

For New Zealand, Boult and Ferguson picked two wickets each, conceding 61 and 81 runs respectively.

Brief score: India 324/4 ( 87, Shikhar Dhawan 66; 2/61) beat New Zealand 234 all out ( 57, 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/45) by 90 runs.

--IANS

kk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)