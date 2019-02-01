Alfa Romeo becomes F1 team again after deal with Sauber

Swiss team announced on Friday that it had reached a partnership deal with legendary racing make to compete in the upcoming season under the name of the Italian

Team Principal explained that the team and the company would have a new joint name of Racing, reports news.

"We aim to continue developing every sector of our team while allowing our passion for racing, technology and design to drive us forward," Vasseur stated on Sauber's official team website.

Under the new team name the Swiss team is set to have Finnish back in 2019 (Raikkonen got his start in F1 with in 2001) from rival alongside of

The partnership between and Alfa Romeo first started in 2018, when the Swiss team finished the season in eighth place in the Constructors'

Since its debut in 1993, Sauber had its most successful season in 2008 when the team - then in a contractual relationship with the German was titled "Sauber BMW" - finished the constructors' championship third, behind in first place and Mercedes in second.

In the 2008 season, Sauber clinched its lone win, which came in Canada, where Sauber's of was the winner ahead of teammate of

Since 2008, the Swiss team failed to make the top-5 in the Constructors' Championship standings, placing only as high as sixth at the end of the 2009 and 2012 seasons.

"Make no mistake: with and on one side of the pit wall and Alfa Romeo and Sauber expertise on the other, we are here to compete," said Michael Manly, the team's FCA Group.

The team made progress as it ended last season in the eighth place in constructor championship, compared to the 10th spot in both the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

"This has given a boost of motivation to each team member, be that track-side or at the headquarter in Switzerland, as the hard work invested has become reflected in our results," Vasseur stated.

--IANS

tri/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)