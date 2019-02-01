I-League: Aizawl get out of relegation zone with win over Minerva

Former champions Aizawl FC got the better of defending champions FC 1-0 in an clash at the here on Friday.

The all-important goal was scored by youngster in the 69th minute of the second half.

With this win, the Stanley Rosario-coached Aizawl FC leapfrogged their Friday hosts and moved to seventh on the points table, with 14 points from 15 games. They were in 10th spot before this game, deep into the relegation zone, but this result takes them out of it for now.

For Minerva, the season got from bad to worse, as they piled up their seventh defeat in 15 games. With an AFC campaign coming up, it will not inspire their side for sure, despite a heroic effort from their young keeper Arshdeep Singh.

It was a scrappy affair for most parts of the game, except for a period in the second half when Aizawl FC looked enterprising. Minerva's Northern Irish even played new recruits of and of Syria, but his team's goal and win drought continued.

The side has now picked up five points since new Rosario took over.

Minerva made as many as five changes to their starting line-up at the start of the game, prominent among them being and Ivorian Kouame Zacharie reinforcing the attacking formation.

For Aizawl, Rochhar Zela, Hmingthan Mawia and Mapuia made way for Ansumanah Kromah, Vanlalthanga and to make starts.

The first chance of the game came Minerva's way when off a cross from the left flank, Dilliram Sanyasi got under a volley but the effort lacked power and direction. Then, Kussaga took a shot in the 19th minute for Aizawl FC from a distance but Arshdeep in the Minerva goal was equal to it.

Albert then made a purposeful foray from the right channel for Aizawl FC to deliver a delicious cross but Arshdeep again made a timely intervention to thwart the danger.

The second half saw Aizawl FC up the ante a little bit, particularly through Isak, whose runs from the right troubled a Minerva defence without the solid Lancine Toure.

After a few chances to score were missed by the likes of Kussaga and Kareem Nurain, thanks mainly to Arshdeep's heroics, Isak's first purposeful run from the right channel brought Aizawl a much-deserved lead. He found the shortest on the field and the youngster pulled off a delectable header across the face of the goal to beat Arshdeep.

missed a golden opportunity to equalise a couple of minutes later, finding himself in the clear inside the Aizawl FC box, but with only the keeper to beat, his shot was woefully ill-directed.

Isak again played in Dodoz this time in the 72nd minute, with another lovely ball from the right, but the Ivorian's strike was saved by the Minerva keeper. Munster brought on late in the game in a desperate attempt but a goal still eluded Minerva and Aizawl FC held on for a win.

