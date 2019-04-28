Amarinder trashes AAP allegation on bribing MLAs

-
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday ridiculed allegations made by state Aam Aadmi Party President Bhagwant Mann that the ruling Congress was luring his legislators to join it by offering them crores of rupees and plum posts.
Reacting to allegations by the AAP leader that "the Congress loosening its purse strings to get MLAs", he asked: "Why would Congress need more MLAs in Punjab? We already have a majority in the Assembly."
Citing the video released by Bhagwant Mann, which showed the Sangrur MP leader literally begging his MLAs to stay in the party, Amarinder Singh termed it a clear sign of his desperation.
"It is a case of sheer frustration over AAP's complete failure to mop up support and keep the party intact in Punjab.
"AAP has lost its narrative totally in Punjab and is reduced to indulging in all kinds of gimmickry and fabrications in a desperate bid to retain some semblance of being a serious party," he added.
"AAP just does not exist in Punjab any more, and the sooner they accept this fact the better it would be for them," said the Chief Minister, adding that hurling false accusations at the Congress was not going to help them regain lost ground.
