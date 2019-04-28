East Delhi's BJP, AAP nominee slam each other

East candidates of the (AAP) and the attacked each other on Sunday over their vision for the Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP's and his rival from AAP, Atishi Marlena, started the verbal fight when the cricketer-turned-politician reacted to Atishi's complaint that he held two voter IDs.

On Thursday, Atishi filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir for holding two voter cards. Reacting to the complaint, Gambhir said on Sunday: "When you do not have a vision and have done nothing in the last four-and-a-half years, you make such allegations."

In a series of tweets, Atishi slammed Gambhir and asked him to share his vision for the East constituency.

"In 4.5 years in East Delhi, the AAP government built two new schools of excellence, two talent schools, two university campus, 25 mohalla clinics while 32 are under construction. New sewer and pipelines were brought in the area. Tell your vision too," Atishi tweeted in Hindi.

Claiming that she has highlighted the work done by the AAP in the last five years, Atishi asked, "Now it's your turn. Let me know: 1. What did your party do for East in five years? 2. What have you done for East Delhi in five years that the BJP gave you the ticket from here."

The BJP fielded Gambhir from East Delhi after replacing sitting

The also said that no voter will vote for Gambhir as he will be disqualified.

"At least the votes I get will not be wasted. But no voter in East Delhi will vote for you (Gambhir), because it is confirmed that your nomination will be disqualified. So no one will waste their vote by voting for a candidate who will be disqualified," Atishi said.

She also challenged Gambhir to deny her charge that he had two voter IDs.

"If my charge is wrong, Gambhir should deny it and present the facts in order to prove the allegation incorrect. Why are you (Gambhir) avoiding questions," she asked.

East Delhi will witness a triangular contest on May 12 with the fielding Arvinder Singh Lovely from the seat.

