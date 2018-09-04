Amazon.in now available in Hindi

Breaking the language barrier for Indian customers, on Tuesday launched a link for a Hindi option on its portal ' in' available on and its mobile website.

"Launch of the Hindi shopping experience is a significant step towards bringing the next 100 million customers online," (Category Management) said in a statement.

The launch of 'amazon.in' in Hindi will enable shoppers to read product information, find deals and discounts, place the orders, pay for their orders, manage their account information, track their orders and view order history in Hindi.

"This first Indian language launch will enable crores of Hindi-preferring customers across to shop in their preferred language," Tiwary said.

Customers opting for the Hindi shopping experience can select their language option from the menu in the top left corner.

They will always have the choice to change their language preference any time, the US-based said.

However, customers will continue to have the in English and will also need to enter delivery addresses in English.

The team will continue to evolve the experience to add more shopping features like product reviews, ratings, questions and answers available in Hindi over the next few months, said.

