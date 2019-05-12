Space exploration exhibit for Apollo 11 opens at Ohio museum

A new permanent exhibit focusing on and the native who was the first person to walk on the moon has opened at a

The Neil Armstrong Gallery opened May 6 in the Center.

It celebrates the legacy of Apollo 11 and its crew members. The exhibit focuses especially on Neil Armstrong, the mission's and the first person to step foot on the moon.

The Enquirer reports the exhibit includes interactive elements, original artifacts and equipment, and an immersive theater.

A jacket Armstrong wore during the Apollo 11 mission and a moon rock are among the many artifacts.

Officials say the gallery will expand in 2020 to include more interactive and elements and live NASA briefings and information.

