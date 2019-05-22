Indian, Chinese troops meet in eastern Ladakh

Indian and Chinese soldiers held a meeting on the (LAC) in Eastern region of on Tuesday, a said on Wednesday.

According to a defence spokesman, the Border Personnel Meet (BPM) was conducted at the DBO-TWT meeting point, with the Indian delegation was led by Maj. Gen. from the while the Chinese delegation was led by Senior Col.

"The Border Personnel Meet was marked by saluting the National Flags by members of the delegation, followed by exchange of greetings. Both sides reiterated the mutual desire of maintaining peace and tranquility and improving relations at the functional level at the border areas.

"Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border areas," the said.

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)