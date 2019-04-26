Amit Pangal clinches gold at Asian Boxing Championships

champion (52 kg) on Friday won the first gold medal for at the ongoing Asian Championships here.

Panghal, who had won gold medal last year, defeated Korea's in a unanimous decision, thereby clinching his second gold of the year.

The 2017 Asian Championships silver medallist had earlier decimated China's Jianguan Hu 4-1 to march into the summit clash.

The 23-year-old, who was participating in his maiden international competition since moving up to 52kg from 49kg earlier this year, had come into the tournament on the back of a gold at the Strandja in February.

However, there was disappointment in the 49 kg category as national champion had to settle for a silver after going down against Nodirjon Mirzahmedov of

Kavinder Singh Bisht also went down fighting in the finals of the 56 kg category against reigning champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of

