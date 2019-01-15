Amnesty urges China to revoke Canadian citizen's death sentence

International on Tuesday urged to revoke the death sentence handed down to a Canadian citizen in the country, a decision that was condemned by Canadian as "arbitrary".

On Monday, a court in city gave the death penalty over drugs charges, a decision which came amid a diplomatic crisis between and after arrested Meng Wanzhou, the of giant Huawei, on December 1.

"The death sentence given to Robert Schellenberg does not deliver justice. We urge the Chinese authorities to revoke this sentence. Drug-related offences do not meet international standards for the use of capital punishment," for Amnesty, William Nee, said in a statement cited by news.

Schellenberg was initially arrested in 2014 and accused of planning to send 222 kg of methamphetamines from to

In November, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug smuggling, but the sentence was appealed, and on December 29 the court ordered a re-trial.

"The sudden re-trial and apparent rush to judgment has highlighted the numerous flaws in China's judicial system," said Nee.

After the death sentence was announced on Monday, said it was an "extreme concern" for his government and also for the international community that China was using the death sentence "arbitrarily".

Schellenberg's case was the most recent in a series of incidents between and which began with Meng's arrest at the request of the US. has sought her extradition for fraud and violating the US sanctions on

The row was further aggravated when two Canadian citizens, and Michael Spavor, were arrested in China, suspected of activities that said put the country's national security at risk.

The Canadian media said that although in the past death sentences had been handed down to foreign citizens in China for drug trafficking, Schellenberg's case was not made public by the Chinese authorities until after Meng's arrest.

"China's death penalty system is shrouded in secrecy, which contributes to why many will be questioning the timing of this decision. We have seen before that in highly politicized cases the trial is often a mere spectacle with the outcome already decided," Nee added.

China is believed to execute thousands of people each year -- more than all other countries in the world put together -- but is highly secretive about the number, said.

