YSRCP legislators to meet on Saturday

The newly elected legislators of the Congress Party (YSRCP) in will meet on Saturday to formally elect Y.S. Jagan Mohan as their leader, party leaders said.

The appeared set to storm to power in the state with a landslide victory as the trends show it was leading in 150 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

Y.V. Subba said the date of Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing in as the will be decided after a meeting of the Legislature Party on Friday.

YSRCP was also heading for a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha polls. It was leading in all 25 seats in the state.

In 2014, YSRCP had bagged 67 Assembly and 8 Lok Sabha seats.

