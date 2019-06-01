Shah takes charge as new Home Minister

(BJP) on Saturday took charge as the 30th at a time when the country is facing terrorism, secessionism and Maoist insurgency challenges.

The 55-year-old BJP leader assumed charge a day after he was assigned the crucial Home portfolio, succeeding Rajnath Singh, as returned for a second term.

The leadership change in the high-profile ministry is expected to usher in a certain decisiveness and an iron-handed approach to terror, insurgency and secessionism.

However, former had given a free hand to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to heavy casualties among terrorists, Shah is expected to be more proactive and lead from the front.

He was welcomed by and soon after he reached his North Block office

--IANS

rak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)