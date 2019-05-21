Anil Ambani's Reliance to withdraw defamation cases against Congress, National Herald

The Group, led by Anil Ambani, on Tuesday announced its decision to withdraw the Rs 5,000 crore civil suit, filed in a court here, against leaders and the newspaper over their statements and an article on the controversial fighter jet deal.

The court of city civil and sessions P J Tamakuwala is hearing the suits.

The complainant's lawyer, Rasesh Parikh, told reporters that: "We have intimated the defendants that we are going to withdraw the suits against them."

Concurring, P.S. Champaneri, the for the and some other defendants, said the Group's informed him that he had received instructions from the group to withdraw the cases.

The formal process to withdraw the suits would begin once the court resumes after the summer vacation, he added.

Defence, and Reliance Aerostructure, which are companies of the Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Group, had filed civil cases against leaders Sunil Jakhar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Oommen Chandy, Ashok Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Shaktisinh Gohil, and some journalists and news organisations like the

The defamation suits were also filed against the National Herald's Zafar Agha, and Vishwa Deepak, the of a news article published by it.

--IANS

desai/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)