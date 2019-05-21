Anil Ambani to withdraw defamation suits against Cong, Herald

Anil Ambani's has decided to withdraw the Rs 5,000-crore civil suits filed in an against leaders and newspaper over their statements and an article on the controversial fighter jet deal.

The suits were being heard in the court of city civil and sessions P J Tamakuwala.

"We have intimated the defendants that we are going to withdraw the suits against them," the complainant's lawyer, Rasesh Parikh, told on Tuesday.

P S Champaneri, the representing the and some other defendants, said he was told by the Reliance Group's that he received instructions from his client to withdraw the suits against them.

The formal process to withdraw the suits will be taken up in the court when it resumes after the summer vacation, said.

Reliance Defence, and Reliance Aerostructure-- part of the Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Group-- had earlier filed civil suits against leaders including Sunil Jakhar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Oommen Chandy, Ashok Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Shaktisinh Gohil, and some journalists and organisations like the

The defamation suits were also filed against the National Herald's Zafar Agha, and Vishwadeepak, the of a article published by it.

Before going for summer vacation, the court was hearing applications moved by the defendants questioning the territorial jurisdiction of the court in Ahmedabad to hear such suits.

The complainants said the defendants made libelous and derogatory statements against the and its pertaining to the fighter jet deal and his firms.

They asked the defendants to "cease and desist" from levelling allegations against the company in connection with the deal.

The defamation suit filed against pertained to an article published by it, titled ' floated 10 days before Modi announced Rafale deal'.

The article "misleads the general public to believe that undue business favours are being extended to them by the government of the day," the petition said.

It conveys a "negative image" and "adversely affects the public perception" of and its Ambani, it said.

It has caused "considerable damage" to the reputation and goodwill of plaintiff firms, it said, seeking damages of Rs 5,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)