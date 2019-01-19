Meghalaya issues modified coal transportation order

The government has issued a modified order allowing of coal in transit through the state, before a hearing on the issue, an said on Saturday.

The order issued by Tining Dkhar, Commissioner and of Mining and Geology, allows of coal that "originates outside the state of and being transported through the state for consumption by factories, general households or export".

"We have allowed of coal loaded from the sites and in transit before the order of the Supreme Court," Dkhar told IANS.

The apex court on Tuesday banned the transportation of coal in till the next hearing fixed on February 19 for its failure to curb in the state.

Thirty-three tranded Bhutanese coal-laden trucks at (ICP) in the district, were also allowed to transit to on Saturday.

"For the time being, we have permitted the transit of foreign origin coal to through the Dawki ICP following the amended notification of the Meghalaya government," a told IANS.

Meghalaya International Exporters' Chamber of Commerce, Secretary, said that all the trucks have transited to Bangladesh's Tamabil for unloading of the consignments on Saturday.

is exporting coal to via as per the South Asian Preferential Trade Arrangement.

has named the Dawki-Tamabil and Dalu-Nakugaon land customs stations as dedicated ports for Bangladesh- trans-shipment export-import trade.

The ban on transportation of coal was of significance in the wake of a coal mine tragedy in the state on December 13, in which 15 miners were trapped inside an illegal 370-feet deep flooded mine in village in East district.

