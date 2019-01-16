Anil Kapoor meets PM Modi in Delhi

Veteran on Thursday met Modi, and said he was left inspired by their conversation.

"I had the opportunity to meet our honourable Modiji today and I stand humbled and inspired in the wake of our conversation. His vision and his charisma are infectious and I'm grateful for the chance to have witnessed it in person," Anil tweeted along with photographs of his meeting with

In the photographs, the "Mr. India" is seen greeting the PM.

Last week, film fraternity members like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and also met in the capital. The agenda was to thank him for reducing the GST on film tickets, and to discuss how the film world can be involved more closely in the process of nation building.

