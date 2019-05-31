Anita Bhatia appointed UN Women Deputy Executive Director

UN announced the appointment of India's as Assistant for resource management, sustainability and partnerships and of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of (UN Women).

Bhatia has had a distinguished career at the World Bank Group, serving in various senior leadership and management positions, both at headquarters and in the field, the said in a press release on Thursday, reported.

She brings extensive experience in the area of strategic partnerships, resource mobilization and management, according to the press release.

In various positions, she focused on enhancing sustainability, institutional effectiveness and impact through strategic partnerships, stated.

Bhatia holds a BA in history from Calcutta University, an MA in political science from and a Juris Doctor in law from

is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.

