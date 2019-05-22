Anita Raj, Avinesh Rekhi upbeat about 'Choti Sarrdaarni'

Actors Raj and have joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming television show " Sarrdaarni".

will be seen playing the role of Kulwant Kaur, a widow, while Avinesh will essay the role of Sarabjit, who comes from the royal family of Punjab, in the show, read a statement.

said: "Playing the role of has helped me understand the strength have. Her confident personality and honesty are respected by her entire village.

"Being a widow hasn't changed things for her. She still is an independent woman who chose as her primary business. Apart from being a businesswoman, she is also the sarpanch of the village, a role that defines her vigour and power to protect."

The is known for playing Kusum in "Zara Si Zindagi" and Shobha in "Masterji".

Avinesh said he can relate to the character of Sarabjit as he is also soft spoken, principled and gentle.

"My main reason for taking up this character was the strong story line which represents a mother's strength and struggle to save her children from this ruthless world. Another reason is that for the first time as a lead I will be wearing a turban," added Avinesh, who has previously featured in shows like "Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon" and "Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap"

" Sarrdaarni" will soon air on Colors TV.

--IANS

sim/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)