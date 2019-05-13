Sophie Turner congratulates Jodie Comer for winning Bafta

'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner congratulated Jodie Comer for winning Bafta for best actress for her role in 'Killing Eve'.
Sophie took to her Twitter handle to wish Jodie. "YES jodiecomer YOU COMPLETELY DESERVE THIS," she tweeted.
According to Variety, BBC America drama 'Killing Eve' was the biggest winner at Bafta awards. The hit show took two other trophies, for best drama series and for supporting actress.
'Killing Eve' and 'A Very English Scandal' had the most nominations with 14 and 12, respectively, across both TV and TV Craft Awards.
Earlier, 'Killing Eve' was commissioned out of the US by BBC America. However, the American drama was given a special exemption to qualify across all major categories in the Bafta awards.
After seven nominations, Benedict Cumberbatch claimed his first Bafta for best leading actor in the male category.
The night was hosted by five-time Bafta winner Graham Norton. Starting from 2005, it was Norton's 11th time hosting at Bafta awards.
Sophie Turner recently tied the knot with Joe Jonas at Las Vegas.
