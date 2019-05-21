Betty Gilpin says people often mistook her for 'Killing Eve' fame Jodie Comer

"Glow" star Betty has revealed that she is often mistaken by people for but she has no issues with it as she is a fan of the British for her performance in the show "Killing Eve".

Comer, 26, has become a global star after she portrayed international assassin on AMC's and America's "Killing Eve". The most recently won for Best for the show.

During Variety's My Favourite Episode podcast, said she has received a lot of congratulatory messages from people for her show "Glow", where she portrays Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan, but sometimes they would also wish her for "Killing Eve".

"Since 'Killing Eve' came out so many people have been like, 'I love you on that show'. There's a account devoted to she and I looking alike!" the 32-year-old said.

said she is only "flattered" by such messages as she believes people have started recognising the good work of her fellow performers and stopped boxing women artistes in certain roles.

"I continue to only feel excited and inspired, and full of adrenaline, by these women's work. It feels like we are, and this show is, kind of turning on its ear this idea that to be an you have to be in that Barbie (doll) cell where the choices are small and your purpose is to complement the male lead... I just think it's flipping the table," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)