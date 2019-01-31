Antony condoles Fernandes' death

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader A.K Antony on Thursday paid rich tributes to George Fernandes, one of his predecessors in the Defence Ministry.

Antony, who was the longest serving defence minister, visited the Panchsheel Park residence of George Fernandes soon after the Presidential address in Parliament and met the family members of the former defence minister, including his wife Leila Kabir and son Sean, and conveyed his condolences to them.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 21:12 IST

