Congress wins in Ramgarh, takes Rajasthan tally to 100

The on Thursday comfortably won the Assembly seat in Rajasthan, taking its own tally in the 200-member house to 100 and improving its numbers in the House where several non-BJP MLAs support it.

candidate won by a margin of 12,228 votes after polling 83,311 votes. Her nearest rival, Singh, got 71,083 votes.

of the finished third with 24,856 votes.

An thanked the people of for the victory margin.

"People of have taken a right decision at the right time. I thank them and extend my gratitude to them. This win will motivate our workers and help us take a step ahead towards our Mission 25 in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

has 25 Lok Sabha seats.

hailed the people of Ramgarh for choosing development and growth over issues that divide the society.

"This victory has proved that people have put a stamp on Rahul Gandhi's leadership in the country," he added.

An overjoyed said: "The BJP talks too much and does little. They closed the schools which we had started, they were biased in implementing the social welfare schemes and hence people wanted to come out of the polarized environment they had created.

"So people have voted unitedly for the Congress," she added.

While got 44.77 per cent of all votes, the share was 38.20 per cent. Overall, 241 votes went to NOTA (None of the Above).

A disappointed BJP blamed the BSP for its defeat.

BJP said: "BSP's card proved dear to our party. Around 24,000 votes comprising Jats and other Hindu communities went into its kitty, denting the BJP votes.

"Had BSP not played the card, BJP would have been a winner."

The election on this seat was scheduled on December 7 along with the rest of Assembly seats but was postponed after BSP candidate died due to

Eventually, polling was held on January 28 with a high voter turnout.

There were 20 candidates in the fray but the main contest involved Shafia Khan, and Jagat Singh.

The aimed to win the seat to hit a century mark in the 200-member House. This win will limit its dependency on the other anti-BJP parties in the Assembly.

For a simple majority on its own, the Congress needs 101 seats.

While the BJP has 73 members in the Assembly, there are 13 independents and BSP has six members. The RLP holds three seats, CPI-M and BTP two each while the RLD has one seat.

