Anuja Sathe joins 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani' show

has joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming TV show titled "Khoob Ladi Jhansi Ki Rani".

She will be seen playing the role of Janki Devi in the show, based on the life of Manikarnika, of Jhansi.

"I have always been a big fan of this country's rich history and being a part of it in some way always feels special. I'll be essaying Janki's character, which has a grey shade and that is something I am foraying into after a long time," Anuja said in a statement.

According to Anuja, her role is "quite challenging since there are so many layers to the character."

"Janki is a woman who has evil motives but tactfully keeps them hidden from everyone in the royal family. To prepare for the character, I have also started reading up literature on Marathi history to understand the story better," she added.

Also starring in the lead role, "Khoob Ladi Jhansi Ki Rani" will air on Colors TV.

