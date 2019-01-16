Bhumi isolated herself for 'Son Chiriya' preparation

For her role as a woman from 1970s' Chambal, living and surviving the badlands amidst bloody-thirsty dacoits, says she cut off from the world at large.

The actress, known for her work in "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", is looking forward to the release of her fourth film "Son Chiriya", directed by

Talking about what went into tapping in the mind and soul of her character, Bhumi said in a statement to IANS: "Acting for me is a process of metamorphosis. It's about forgetting who I'm and becoming someone entirely new.

"Every artiste has his or her method and every character requires a different approach and for 'Son Chiriya', I required isolation. I took to a single-minded approach that saw me cut off from the world at large and be with my character to understand the mind, psyche and behaviour of who I'm becoming."

The only people she met during this period was her immediate family.

Calling herself a "restless actor", Bhumi added: "Until and unless I find the person I'm looking to become, I dont find my peace. I decluttered myself and lived with my character for about 30 days.

"I had to unlearn so much to learn the most about her. I stayed at home, researched as much as I could and had basic human interaction with my family before I boarded my flight to reach

"It's tough disconnecting from the people you love, the Internet and life. But it was the only way to do it."

After her preparation, she lived in for a week prior to the commencing of the shoot to get familiar with the terrain.

