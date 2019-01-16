Hit song from '80s to play in Namibian desert 'for eternity'

Toto's "Africa" will play in loop in a -- for eternity after German-Namibian set up a sound installation, called " Forever" in an undisclosed location in the 1,200 mile-long Desert.

Set on the of southern Africa, is around 55 million years old -- making it the world's oldest desert and the "perfect spot" for his work, Siedentopf, 27, told in an email.

"Hopefully the song will play just as long," he added.

Solar batteries are powering the entire installation, which consists of plinths supporting six speakers attached to a single player that contains one track: Toto's "Africa", the explained.

The song has been a pop-culture phenomenon since its release in 1982, topping the US Billboard chart and selling more than four million copies in the US alone.

"Even though 'Africa' by was released 1982 it is still very much present in today's pop culture and frequently used for memes and even entire Reddit pages are dedicated to the song," Siedentopf, who is based in London, said.

