Anupam to be with Kirron Kher when she files nomination

Veteran will be with actor-turned-politician and MP Kirron when she files her nomination papers for the seat.

on Wednesday tweeted a video of himself talking about his wife Kirron filing her nomination papers.

In a short video, the is heard saying: "Ek baar phir se Kirron Kherji ko se banne ka mauka mil raha hai. Main bhi kal Mumbai se Chandigarh aa raha hun. 25 tareek ko woh apna nomination file kar rahi hain. Kal hum sab milkar prajatantra ke is mahotsav mein bhaag lengay aur unke saath jaayengay saab ke office mein taki woh apna naamankan file kar sakein.

"(Once again Kirron Kherji is getting a chance to become a from Chandigarh. I am also travelling tomorrow from Mumbai to Chandigarh. She is filing her papers on April 25. We will take part in this event of democracy and will go to the office of the to file the nomination.)"

The 64-year-old captioned the video: "Looking forward to be with the BJP candidate Kirron and the people of Chandigarh to participate in the nomination filing ceremony. Good luck to everybody. Let's participate in this amazing and the largest festival of democracy."

The "A Wednesday" actor then tweeted on Thursday that on his way to Chandigarh, he met the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak (chief) at the airport.

