Anupam to be with Kirron Kher when she files nomination

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be with actor-turned-politician and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher when she files her nomination papers for the Chandigarh seat.
Anupam on Wednesday tweeted a video of himself talking about his wife Kirron filing her nomination papers.
In a short video, the actor is heard saying: "Ek baar phir se Kirron Kherji ko Chandigarh se member of parliament banne ka mauka mil raha hai. Main bhi kal Mumbai se Chandigarh aa raha hun. Kal yani 25 tareek ko woh apna nomination file kar rahi hain. Kal hum sab milkar prajatantra ke is mahotsav mein bhaag lengay aur unke saath jaayengay deputy commissioner saab ke office mein taki woh apna naamankan file kar sakein.
"(Once again Kirron Kherji is getting a chance to become a member of parliament from Chandigarh. I am also travelling tomorrow from Mumbai to Chandigarh. She is filing her papers on April 25. We will take part in this event of democracy and will go to the office of the Deputy Commissioner to file the nomination.)"
The 64-year-old actor captioned the video: "Looking forward to be with the BJP candidate Kirron Kher and the people of Chandigarh to participate in the nomination filing ceremony. Good luck to everybody. Let's participate in this amazing and the largest festival of democracy."
The "A Wednesday" actor then tweeted on Thursday that on his way to Chandigarh, he met the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat at the airport.
--IANS
dc/nn/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
