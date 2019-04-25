Anupam to be with Kirron Kher when filing nomination

Veteran will be with actor-turned-politician and MP Kirron when she will be filing her nomination papers for

on Wednesday tweeted a video of himself talking about Kirron filing her nomination papers.

In a short video, the is heard saying: "Ek baar phir se Kirron Kherji ko se banne ka mauka mil raha hai. Main bhi kal Mumbai se Chandigarh aa raha hun. 25 tareek ko woh apna nomination file kar rahi hain.

Kal hum sab milkar prajatantra ke is mahotsav main bhaag lengay aur unke saath jaayengay saab ke office main taki woh apna naamankan file kar sakein.

"(Once again Kirron Kherji is getting a chance to become a I am also travelling tomorrow from Mumbai to Chandigarh. She is filing her papers tomorrow on April 25. We will take part in this event of democracy tomorrow and will go to the office of the to file the nomination.)"

The 64-year-old captioned the video: "Looking forward to be with the BJP candidate Kirron and the people of Chandigarh to participate in the nomination filing ceremony. Good luck to everybody. Lets participate in this amazing and the largest festival of democracy."

The "A Wednesday" actor then tweeted on Friday that on his way to Chandigarh, he met the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at the airport.

"On my way to Chandigarh to participate in the filing of the nomination papers ceremony of Was very happy to meet at the And as the they say: "Kirronji aagay badho, Chandigarh wale aapke saath hain. Hum toh khair hain hi. (Kirronji move forward, people from Chandigarh are with you... I am also with you.)"

--IANS

dc/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)