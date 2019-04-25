Archana gets nostalgic about 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (TV Snippets)

says she is glad that she got a chance to play the Miss Braganza in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" -- which went on to be the inspiration behind Khan's role in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...".

Archana opened up about the 1998 film when filmmaker and appeared on Sony Entertainment Television's show "The Kapil Sharma Show".

"Playing Miss Braganza in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was one of the most memorable roles I have ever played. played a big part in giving substance to the character in terms of her style, gesture and posture," Archana said in a statement.

To this, Karan added: "Kareena Kapoor's character 'Poo' in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' was inspired by Miss Braganza."

While talking about the memories associated with the film, Archana said: "Playing Miss Braganza was one of the breeziest and fun time for me, all thanks to the director, "

-*-

Ishant Bhanushali excited about his outing as Piplad

Child artiste Ishant Bhanushali is happy to be back in the mythological space with "Vighnaharta Ganesha", and says it helps him understand the story behind Indian mythology.

After his outing as Lord Hanuman, he will be seen essaying the character of Shiva's first avatar Piplad in the show. The upcoming track will see an enthralling turn bringing the 19 avatars of alive on the small screen.

"I will be playing the role of Piplad, which is one of the avatars of Lord I have always seen devotees worshipping peepal trees and not many devotees know why do we worship it including me," Ishant said in a statement.

"I am very lucky that I got this role as the stories of Lord and not only interest me, but with this show I get to understand those stories deeply and this track will also help everyone understand the hidden story behind worshipping the peepal tree."

-*-

helps her maid's son's education

has a soft corner when it comes to children, and has been helping his by funding her son's education.

"I am very fond of kids. I have expressed my emotions earlier as well that I find peace and calmness when I am around kids. It was one of my off days when I noticed that my domestic help was stressed and tensed and was continuously forgetting things which she usually did not.

" with her, she told me that she was in financial trouble which was also affecting her son's education," Mohit said in a statement.

"With the new batch of classes starting, she was not able to manage the money to pay her son's fees. Touched by the emotions of a mother desperate for her son's education, I decided to fund her son's education," he added.

--IANS

sug/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)