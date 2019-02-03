Army chief visits Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Bipin on Sunday called on retired Brig. B.D. at

Gen is on a two-day visit to

The praised the people of who he said had always helped the Indian in a big way.

The General, while acknowledging the efforts of the in facilitating the recruitment of local youths in the Army, said there were many good officers of Arunachal Pradesh in the Indian armed forces.

--IANS

ah/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)