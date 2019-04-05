Around 11.68 lakh new voters in Bengal

In a total electorate of 6.97 crore, the names of 11,68,704 new voters have been included in West Bengal's electoral rolls so far, an said on Friday.

There are 3,57,83,463 male and 3,39,75,979 female electors in the rolls. "The figure is updated till the last day of nominations," said

Basu said that 34,54,274 people were eligible to vote in the first phase of elections in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar constituencies.

In total, there are 2,010 polling booths in Cooch Behar and 1,834 in Alipurduar constituencies. Sixteen men and two women are contesting for the two seats that go to the polls on April 11.

