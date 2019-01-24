Art transforms 10 Noida Metro stations

-
In an effort to enhance the quality of life for metro commuters on the Aqua Line -- Noida-Greater Noida corridor -- and boost the local ecosystems of art and culture, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) and Noida Metro have collaborated for unique public art installations at 10 stations.
The Aqua Line, which will be inaugurated on Friday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has 21 stations in Noida and Greater Noida, 10 of which will be an interesting intersection between public art and urban development.
As metro commute becomes artful, the rail corridor between Sector 51 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida saw the two names joining hands to make arts more public and part of routine life.
What resulted out of a collaboration between KNMA and Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), is the project 'Transform through Art' where the museum has conceptualised and installed a series of public art installations across 10 stations.
Each art installation is specifically designed to inspire and educate audiences about the multifaceted dimensions of Indian culture and visual arts heritage, highlighting the social, cultural and environmental milieu of the city, KNMA told IANS.
The 200 different wall art designs on varied custom themes are hand painted by a team of over 50 artists.
Done with different artistic techniques and styles, the artworks will showcase contemporary, modern, spray, line, posterize-effect and abstract art repertoires.
"Our collaboration with the NMRC is a pioneering step in the incorporation of public art with urban development. It serves two purposes: enhances the quality of life for commuters, and encourages the local ecosystems of art and culture.
"The need to focus on quality of life is critical to the evolution of an aspirational India. Art and culture, in their traditional as well as contemporary forms, are essential dimensions of this new consciousness. We feel that creating museums and other spaces help greater public appreciation of art and culture," art patron and avid collector Kiran Nadar told IANS.
The works seek to celebrate the heritage of art in India, along with educating and sharing the beauty of art with the public, and honouring India's folk and tribal art heritage.
--IANS
sj/oeb/bg
