Artists from 13 countries explore contemporary art, environment

Fascinating work by 40 eminent artists from 13 countries, including India, exploring contemporary art and nature are on display at an exhibition here.

The exhibition titled "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"(the world is one family) in currently on display at the till March 24.

Among the key artists who have sent their creations for the show are Ganesh Selvaraj (India); Do Ho Suh (South Korea); Tony Delap, Iftikhar and (US); (Germany); and (France).

Some of the noted artworks are Selvaraj's creation "One Point Perspective (Self)" on board synthetic adhesive and plywood, British Rana Begum's on christened No. 677, and Delap's acrylic on canvas (Nauj).

Also of interest is Pakistani Imran Qureshi's "Midnight Garden" in acrylic on canvas.

The central theme of the exhibition featuring is an exploration of contemporary art and nature, said of Kolkata Centre for Creativity Pinakin Patel, who has curated the show.

The exhibition highlights how, irrespective of geography or time period, the inspiration for all artists is the same, said Patel, who has in the past been involved with the designing of the Karl Khandalawala Wing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in

"All artists draw inspiration from their environment by correlating different life forms with their sustaining elements," he said.

"Beyond earth, water, fire and air, there is ether or spirit - The same spirit that resides in the inert mineral, murmurs within the emotional plant, dreams in the intelligent animals and, is fully alive in the discerning man.

"This insight gives the the ultimate human freedom -- the power to choose, respond, and change. This soft power if collected globally can provide an antidote to the current degenerative chaos in man and nature," the added.

--IANS

ssp/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)