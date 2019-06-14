JUST IN
Assam CM meets Shah and Rajnath, discusses state's issues

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed various issues of his state with them.

In his over 15-minute meeting with Shah, Sonowal briefed him about the situation in Assam, where the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be published on July 31.

"It was a courtesy call and I have congratulated him on behalf of the people for being chosen as the Home Minister of the country. I have also briefed him about the prevailing law and order situation in Assam," Sonowal told reporters after the meeting.

Issues related to the situation which may arise after the publication of the final list of the NRC were also discussed at the meeting, sources said.

Sonowal also discussed Assam's issues with the Defence Minister.

