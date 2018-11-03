Assam continues to be tense over killing, bandh evokes mixed response

continued to be tense on Saturday over the killing of five persons by unidentified gunmen at district even as the 12-hour call by some organisations over the killing evoked a mixed response across the state on Saturday.

Although police are yet to identify the outfit responsible for the killings, a linkman of the anti-talk faction of ULFA, Jintu Gogoi was picked up by the Police on Saturday in connection with the killing. Gogoi was picked up from district, police said.

The police have already launched a massive combing operation against the suspected militants in and around the Sadiya area in the district.

Meanwhile the call evoked a total response in Bengali Hindu dominated districts of Assam while the supporters tried to enforce the bandh in some areas of as well. Vehicular traffic was, however, normal in most of the places in

In Guwahati, the bandh hardly had any impact. In Upper Assam, Lower Assam and hill districts bandh has its impact in several pockets.

Police arrested and leaders in for supporting the bandh.

Two extremists were nabbed in Harinagar Bazaar in district during the 12-hour Bandh. According to SP Rakesh Roushan, the ultras were arrested around 11.30 am and seven AK-47 rifles, around 500 bullets and one 9mm pistol have been recovered from their possession.

During the bandh there sporadic incidents of violence were reported. In Barpeta in Lower Assam, bandh supporters pelted stones on the police.

