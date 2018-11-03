Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations

on Saturday summoned over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces across the (LoC) in its administered Kashmir, which it said left a woman dead.

Mohammad Faisal, who heads the wing in the Foreign Office, summoned the Indian and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation" by Indian forces in Bhimbar sector on Friday.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws," the said.

"The ceasefire violations by are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," said a statement by the

It said that this year "the Indian forces carried out more than 2,312 ceasefire violations along the and the Working Boundary, resulting in the deaths of 35 civilians, while injuring 135 others".

The urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the incidents of truce violations, said an statement.

He urged that should permit UN Group in and to play its mandated role as per the resolutions.

--IANS

soni/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)