ULFA attack: Bengalis organisations calls for bandh in Assam

After five people belonging to Bengali community were killed by suspected United Liberation Front of (ULFA) terrorists in Assam's district on Thursday, scores of Bengali organisations are observing a 24-hour bandh on Saturday to mark the protest against the killings.

Five people, identified as Ananta Namasudra, Abinash Namasudra, Subal Das, Dhanai Namasudra and Syamal Biswas, were killed at around 7 pm on Thursday in Bishnoimukh village near

Expressing angst over the incident, the All Bengali Youth Students Federation on Friday had also called for a 12-hour shutdown in the town as a sign of protest against the gruesome killings.

Taking cognizance of the matter, states' announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each family of the deceased.

had also condemned the attack and directed the law enforcement agencies to take stringent action against the culprits.

The is a separatist outfit operating in North-East for the indigenous Assamese people. Their main aim is to establish a sovereign with an armed struggle. The had banned in 1990 citing it as a terrorist organisation, while the lists it under "other groups of concern.

