Assam on alert as Fani likely to hit on Saturday

The government has sounded an alert in all districts of the state following a warning that Cyclone Fani will lash and other parts of the northeastern region for two days starting Saturday early hours.

The (RMC) at said that there will be heavy to very heavy rains in most of the northeastern states including on April 4 and 5 and strong surface winds with speeds of up to 40 km per hour.

"Extremely severe cyclonic storm, Fani (pronounced as 'Foni') over west central has already hit coastal region of Odisha. It is very likely to impact Assam and other northeastern states on late Friday night or Saturday early morning. There will be heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by strong winds," said Sanjay O'Neill Shaw, of the (IMD) based in

Following the warning, the government has asked the district administration in all districts of the state to remain on alert during the cyclonic storm and to extend help to people in case of any eventuality.

The had on Thursday evacuated over 100 pilgrims from the state who had gone to Odisha. The government in coordination with the Eastern Railway had arranged three special trains to bring the pilgrims from Odisha to Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Assam and some other parts of the Northeast have been witnessing light to moderate rains since Friday morning. Officials of the of at also said that departure of most inbound and outbound flights from Guwahati and Kolkata have been cancelled from 3 p.m on Friday till 8 a.m on Saturday.

