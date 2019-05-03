CBI court imposes fine bigger than bank scam amount!

In a trail-blazing judgement, a here has imprisoned a former and four others to varying prison terms and imposed a total fine on them which is considerably higher than the amount of Rs 2.30 crore they perpetrated on the bank, almost 10 years ago.

The prime accused in the case, Rajendra M. Patil, has been sentenced to life in jail with a whopping fine of Rs 3.13 crore -- significantly higher than the total amount suffered by the bank, said a

The then of the Andhra Bank's Ghodbunder Branch, district, Bandalmudi Mahipal, has been given 10 years in jail plus slapped a fine of Rs 3.40 lakh.

Three other associates of Patil, alias Majeed Naik was awarded three years in jail plus Rs 18,000 fine, and (Mrs) alias Reshma Rajendra Patil and Premnath A. Nikumbhe have each got three years' jail terms plus ordered to pay Rs 12,000 in fines.

Thus, the total amounts which will be recovered from these convicts by way of fines is nearly Rs 3.17 crore -- or Rs 87 lakh more -- against the bank's declared of Rs 2.30 crore.

The CBI had lodged a case in January 2010 against the accused after the lodged a complaint alleging that they had availed a term loan of Rs 2.35 crore for purchasing 15 Skoda Laura high-end luxury cars.

However, later it was discovered that they had purchased only one car and the remaining money of the loan was siphoned off by the borrower.

Another facility of secured overdraft of Rs 1.40 crore against a term deposit of Rs 1.55 crore was also availed by the borrower which was not not cleared following which the suffered a total loss of around Rs 2.30 crore.

All the accused in the case were charged and tried by the which has found them guilty and awarded them conviction.

--IANS

qn/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)