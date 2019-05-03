Cyclone Fani: Bollywood celebs pray for safety of people

A slew of Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Bhatia and have prayed for the safety of those who have been affected by the cyclonic storm Fani.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani with wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph that made landfall earlier on Friday on the eastern coast wreaking havoc in Odisha, will cross several districts in the state before advancing to neighbouring

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

Bhatia: My prayers with people of Odisha, and Stay indoors and help each other.

Riteish Deshmukh: Prayers for the safety of everyone in the area that could be affected by Cyclone Fani. Stay safe and keep the emergency numbers handy.

Abhishek Bachchan: Prayers for all in the path of Cyclone Fani. Stay safe.

Sidharth Malhotra: Stay strong and safe everyone!

Bhumi Pednekar: Praying for the people of Odisha.

Pritam: Praying for the safety of everyone affected by Cyclone Fani.

--IANS

