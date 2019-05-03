Man gets life imprisonment for loan fraud

A special here sentenced a person to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3.13 crore in a loan default case causing loss to of Rs 2.30 crore, the agency said on Friday.

Patil along with Bandalmudi Mahipal, a former of Andhra Bank's Ghodbundar Road branch in Mumbai's district, and other private persons is accused of siphoning off over Rs 2.03 crore which he availed as a term loan for the purchase of 15 Skoda Laura cars.

The court also sentenced Mahipal to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in connection with the case with a fine of Rs 3.40 lakh.

The (CBI) also sentenced three persons Nizamuddin Ismail Surve, Premnath Atmaram Nikumbhe and Reshma Kunte to three years rigorous imprisonment.

The CBI had registered the case on January 30, 2010 on a complaint from the of Andhra Bank, against Patil, Mahipal and others.

"It was alleged that the accused persons availed a term loan of over Rs 203.35 lakh for purchase of 15 Skoda Laura cars. However, only one car was purchased and rest of the money was siphoned off for other purposes by the borrower. Another facility of secured overdraft of Rs 139.95 lakh against term deposit worth Rs 155.50 lakh was also availed by the applicant which was also not cleared and thereby was put to a total loss to the tune of approximately Rs 2.30 crore," the CBI said.

After completion of investigation, the agency said a chargesheet was filed in the special in against the accused.

The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them, the CBI added.

