Assault case filed against Karnataka Congress MLA

An assault case was registered against Karnataka J.N. for his alleged attack on party on Sunday, police said on Wednesday.

"A FIR under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) was filed against based on the statements from in the hospital," a from station in district told IANS over phone.

Singh was hospitalized on Sunday after an alleged attack by while he was at a resort on the city's outskirts along with other party MLAs last week.

Police have formed teams to nab Ganesh, who is allegedly absconding, the said.

While Ganesh is an from Kampli in district, Singh is a from segment in the same district.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka earlier said it had suspended Ganesh from the party.

"We at show zero tolerance towards violence by any of our representatives. Based on preliminary information gathered about the brawl between MLAs, has ordered the suspension of Ganesh," the party tweeted.

An enquiry committee under the leadership of and Congress leaders and was formed to look into the incident, the party added.

The party's legislators were lodged at the resort from January 18-21 to keep them at one place amid reported poaching by the

