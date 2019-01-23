2 illegal miners die in Jharkhand

Two persons involved in illegal mining died on Wednesday when a coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district caved in, police said. Rescue operations are on fearing more miners may be trapped.
Some persons were extracting coal illegally from an Eastern Coalfields Ltd mine in Nirsa when the accident happened, a police official said.
Villagers tried to rescue them. Police found the bodies of Shiva Dangal and Dinesh Paswan.
