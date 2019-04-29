At half-way, Maharashtra turnout 32 per cent (2nd Lead) (1 p.m.)

Maharashtra's voting remained modest at halfway mark at 1 p.m., with a turnout of 31.74 per cent for the last of 17 seats in the state, an said.

The tribal areas of Nandurbar (ST) constituency led the state with the highest voting percentage of 40.05 while in district laged far behind at 25.31 per cent.

All other constituencies recorded roughly between 28 to 30 per cent voting as the temperatures soared.

For Mumbai's six seats, North, where is pitted against Gopal Shetty, notched the highest turnout 32.93 per cent.

The lowest turnout was in South (28.23 per cent) where former union is contesting against Shiv Sena's

High temperatures coupled with extreme humidity, especially in coastal constituencies, are said to be factors for the poor turnout, alarming all political parties.

Even as frantic appeals went out to people from celebs to step out and vote on social media, officials hoped for a last minute surge after 4 p.m.

The constituencies where voting is on are: North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Maval, and

