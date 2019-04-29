Only 7 per cent turnout in Maharashtra till 9 a.m.

A poor 7 per cent turnout was recorded till 9 a.m. for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the fourth phase of polling on Monday, an Election Commision official said.
The constituencies voting today are Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Maval, Shirur and Shirdi.
The tribal areas of Nandurbar (ST) constituency notched the highest - 8.73 per cent voter turnout, while Kalyan in Thane district was lowest at 5 per cent.
All other constituencies recorded roughly between 5-7 per cent voting only.
In Mumbai's six seats, the highest 7.85 voting was recorded in Mumbai North, where Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar is pitted against BJP MP Gopal Shetty, and the lowest 5.91 per cent was recorded in Mumbai South, where former Union Minister Milind M. Deora is contesting against Shiv Sena's Arvind G. Sawant.
