43.20% voting recorded in Rajasthan (3rd Lead) (1 p.m.)

Rajasthan on Monday witnessed 43.20 per cent voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats till 1 p.m., officials said.
The highest turnout was recorded in Barmer with 53.45 per cent, followed by Jodhpur 46.41 and Banswara 46.01.
Tonk in Sawai Madhopur recorded the lowest voting till 1 p.m. -- 36.91 per cent.
In Rajsamand, a 62-year-old woman died after voting. Badam Bai, after coming out of the polling station in Bhim block, complained of uneasiness and collapsed. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.
Earlier there were reported incidents of EVM glitches in Pali, Devli in Tonk, Bhinai in Ajmer and Chohtan in Barmer district.
After repeated power failures in different parts of Jhalawar, Dushyant Singh, son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, said that the state administration deliberately wanted to reduce the polling percentage in Jhalawar.
Villagers of Neempura in Chhabra in Baran district initially boycotted polling demanding construction of a bridge in their area. Voting there commenced around 9 a.m. after officials reached the spot and convinced them that the issue would be addressed.
A newly-wed girl, Gunjan, was seen voting. She told the media that she wanted to carry out her democratic duty before leaving for her in-laws house.
